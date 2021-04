Chicago to reopen United Center, expand outdoor festivals, increase indoor capacity as city eases COVID-19 restrictions

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday the launch of Open Chicago, the latest initiative to safely and fully reopen the city.

With the announcement comes the loosening of pandemic restrictions, including increased capacity for indoor events at the United Center and elsewhere, while allowing outdoor festivals and farmers markets to expand as part of a sweeping plan to reopen the economy to normal events for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The United Center received permission from city and state government officials to welcome fans back to the arena for Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago Bulls home games beginning May 7, at approximately 25% capacity.

Our progress since COVID-19 first hit our city makes this smart, safe reopening possible. @ChicagoBulls and @NHLBlackhawks fans, welcome back to the @UnitedCenter! Let’s go. #OpenChicago🏀🏒 pic.twitter.com/qZZRD4mN8K — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) April 29, 2021

Under the new Phase Four Regulations, effective immediately, most Chicago industries will have the ability to increase capacity effective immediately, including the following changes:

Restaurants and bars: Indoor capacity can increase to the lesser of 50% or 100 people.

Indoor capacity can increase to the lesser of 50% or 100 people. Spectator events, theater, and performing arts: Large indoor venues, including the United Center, can now operate at 25% capacity.

Large indoor venues, including the United Center, can now operate at 25% capacity. Meetings, conferences, and conventions: Large indoor venues can now operate at the lesser of 25% or 250 people.

Large indoor venues can now operate at the lesser of 25% or 250 people. Places of worship: Large indoor venues can now operate at 25% capacity.

Large indoor venues can now operate at 25% capacity. Festivals and general admission outdoor spectator events: Operate at 15 people per 1,000 sq. ft.

Operate at 15 people per 1,000 sq. ft. Flea and farmers markets: Operate at 25% capacity or 15 people per 1,000 sq. Ft.

In addition, also effective immediately, guests that are fully vaccinated — defined as 14 days after receiving their final vaccine dose — will not count towards capacity limits at private events such as weddings.

The full reopening guidelines can be found at Chicago.gov/reopening.