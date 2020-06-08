Chicago to reopen some parks, libraries Monday

CHICAGO — As Chicago continues to move through Phase 3 of the coronavirus reopening plan, more city services are being restored.

It’s a big reopening day for the city of Chicago, and the Chicago Park District, as COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

All lakefront parks, west of Lake Shore Drive, will be open — including Lincoln, Washington, Jackson and others.

Park fieldhouses reopen Monday for restroom and shelter only.

Many neighborhood branches of the public library will reopen, with social distancing restrictions.

The City Hall payment center on West Superior resumes full services.

