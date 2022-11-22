CHICAGO — Another round of cash payments is going out to thousands of Chicagoans.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, along with the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services, announced Monday the launch of the 2022 Chicago Resiliency 2.0 application.

The program will provide $500 cash payments to Chicagoans who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus — specifically households that filed 2019 taxes with claimed dependents 17-years and older.

You can apply at chicash.org. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 9 at 11:59 p.m.