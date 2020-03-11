Chicago to move 25 Election Day polling places amid COVID-19 concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Election officials announced Wednesday they are changing the location of 25 polling places in Chicago due to COVID-19 concerns.

Election officials said it’s important for voters to make their voices without jeopardizing the public’s health and safety.

Some of the locations are nursing homes and some are private buildings.

Election officials said they are working with the city to relocate them to fire houses, schools and city buildings.

Last week, election officials unveiled new touch screen technology as part of a $22 million upgrade to protect against cyber attacks.

But the touch screenss could be an issues as fears of COVID-19 spread.

Election officials are concerned the virus will keep people away from the polls, but said they are addressing it.

Voting sites are stocked with hand sanitizer and wipes.

Paper ballots are also available — so voters can opt out of using the touch screens.

“These are uncharted, unexpected problems because there are no fast and easy solutions for election administrators. Not here or across the country,” said Marisel Hernandez, Chicago Board of Elections.

Officials are encouraging people to take advantage of early voting — which runs through March 16.

“While it’s still safe to attend your local polling place, we’ve been working with the board of elections to make sure we have appropriate measures in place at varies polling places and precincts,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The deadline to request a mail in ballot is March 12.