Chicago to lift mask, vaccine mandates on Feb. 28

CHICAGO — The proof-of-vaccine and mask mandates will be lifted on Feb. 28 in Chicago, officials announced Tuesday.

In a press conference with Mayor Lightfoot and Dr. Arwady, they announced that masks will no longer be required to enter restaurants, grocery stores or other indoor spaces. Additionally, the proof-of-vaccine requirement for business patrons will be lifted.

Masks will still be required on the CTA, in congregate and healthcare settings.

“It’s important to recognize this moment for what it is, a huge step forward,” Lightfoot said.

Following a judge’s decision which struck down the Pritzker administration’s appeal on requiring masks in schools, Chicago Public Schools will still require them. Currently, each Illinois school district has the right to make them optional.

As of Monday, 702 districts out of 852 have dropped mask requirements.

The 7-day-rolling-average test positivity, now 1.5% in Chicago, COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU stays have all reached the pre-defined “lower” risk category, Dr. Arwady announced.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

The vaccination requirement for businesses has been in effect since Jan. 3.