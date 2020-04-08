Watch Live
Mayor Lightfoot, Interim CPD Superintendent Beck announce new efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Chicago to implement 9 p.m. curfew on liquor sales during stay-at-home order

COVID-19 Pandemic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Watch Live Above: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other officials speak during a regular update on COVID-19 and the latest measures taken by the city Wednesday

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the city will implement a new 9 p.m. curfew for liquor sales Wednesday, saying the measure is necessary to prevent people from violating the state’s stay-at-home order.

The 9 p.m. curfew on liquor sales will go into effect on April 9 and will remain in place throughout the duration of the stay-at-home order, according to a statement from the city.

Lightfoot said they decided to implement the curfew because groups of people have been congregating at liquor stores in violation of the stay-at-home order.

On Monday, Personal Liquors and Sunset Liquor on the West Side liquor stores voluntarily began limiting their hours to encourage people to follow stay-at-home orders, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Chicago police began conducting stay-at-home checkpoints Tuesday night, with CPD saying they will deploy checkpoints in districts across the city from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. April 7-9.

A new analysis by the Northwestern University Transportation Center finds there are less cars on the roads in Chicago as people follow stay-at-home orders, and less crashes as a result. However, crashes involving pedestrians seem to have more serious injuries as cars go faster on clearer streets.

As area hospitals brace for an uptick in cases of COVID-19, Chicago’s north and southwest suburbs have the lowest percentages of available intensive care unit beds in Illinois.

New data from the governor’s office found that in the north suburbs, just 16% of its total ICU beds were available. In the southwest suburbs, only 20% of ICU beds were available.

Earlier Wednesday, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced that she will self-isolate after a member of her Executive Protection Detail tested positive for COVID-19.

New modeling from the University of Washington shows COVID-19 cases in Illinois may not be as severe as originally feared, and local hospitals may be able to mostly handle the influx of patients.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News