Chicago to implement 9 p.m. curfew on liquor sales during stay-at-home order

Watch Live Above: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other officials speak during a regular update on COVID-19 and the latest measures taken by the city Wednesday

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the city will implement a new 9 p.m. curfew for liquor sales Wednesday, saying the measure is necessary to prevent people from violating the state’s stay-at-home order.

The 9 p.m. curfew on liquor sales will go into effect on April 9 and will remain in place throughout the duration of the stay-at-home order, according to a statement from the city.

Lightfoot said they decided to implement the curfew because groups of people have been congregating at liquor stores in violation of the stay-at-home order.

On Monday, Personal Liquors and Sunset Liquor on the West Side liquor stores voluntarily began limiting their hours to encourage people to follow stay-at-home orders, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Chicago police began conducting stay-at-home checkpoints Tuesday night, with CPD saying they will deploy checkpoints in districts across the city from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. April 7-9.

A new analysis by the Northwestern University Transportation Center finds there are less cars on the roads in Chicago as people follow stay-at-home orders, and less crashes as a result. However, crashes involving pedestrians seem to have more serious injuries as cars go faster on clearer streets.

As area hospitals brace for an uptick in cases of COVID-19, Chicago’s north and southwest suburbs have the lowest percentages of available intensive care unit beds in Illinois.

New data from the governor’s office found that in the north suburbs, just 16% of its total ICU beds were available. In the southwest suburbs, only 20% of ICU beds were available.

Earlier Wednesday, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced that she will self-isolate after a member of her Executive Protection Detail tested positive for COVID-19.

New modeling from the University of Washington shows COVID-19 cases in Illinois may not be as severe as originally feared, and local hospitals may be able to mostly handle the influx of patients.