Chicago to host virtual high school commencement celebration for all seniors

CHICAGO — To celebrate Chicago’s 2020 graduating seniors during a time of social distancing, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday the city’s first-ever, virtual citywide high school commencement celebration.

Oprah Winfrey will give the commencement address at the virtual event, which is scheduled to take place in mid-June.

I've always said that if I were to get on @tiktok_us it had to be for something REALLY special. Today is the day. Get ready. https://t.co/YVCt5h1dLx pic.twitter.com/2h9DtvdMRE — Mayor Lightfoot #StayHomeSaveLives (@chicagosmayor) April 30, 2020

Lightfoot announced the event by dancing in a cap and gown in a TikTok video that was also posted to Twitter.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced on April 17, all Illinois schools would be closed for the remainder of the academic school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we can’t recreate these in-person memories, I feel strongly that we need to recognize and celebrate the achievements of our many high school seniors in Chicago,” said Lightfoot.

The commencement is meant to include every high school senior in Chicago, including those from Chicago Public Schools, charter schools, Catholic schools and all other private schools across the city, according to the mayor.

The details of the celebration are still being determined and the exact date will be announced in a few weeks.