Chicago to allow COVID-19 testing as alternative to self-quarantine when arriving from some ‘high-risk’ states

The City of Chicago’s travel order as of November 10, red states require 14-day self-quarantine while orange states can avoid self-quarantine with a negative COVID-19 test

CHICAGO — The Chicago Department of Public Health updated its COVID-19 travel order Tuesday, offering testing and social distancing as an alternative for anyone arriving from some of 43 states designated “high-risk” for COVID-19 transmission.

An Emergency Travel Order first issued in July required anyone arriving from a state with a 7-day average of more than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents to self-quarantine for 14 days.

But with infection rates in Chicago now above the city’s “high-risk” threshold, the CDPH introduced a new “tiered” system Tuesday which allows anyone arriving from states with rates below those in the city to avoid self-quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19 no longer than 72 hours prior to arrival and have proof of negative results. They’re still advised to avoid gatherings and follow social distancing guidelines.

Starting Friday, states which still require a 14-day self-quarantine after arrival include: Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Those under the “Yellow” tier in the City’s order include: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma

Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia.

With infection rates rising across the U.S., only seven states are not included in the City’s travel order.