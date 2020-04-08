Chicago to allocate more resources to help the homeless during COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — With the homeless population expected to rise as unemployment numbers continue to climb during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chicago is working to expand resources to provide relief.

Chicago opened five new shelters recently, but overnight the Chicago Fire Department stepped in to help transport homeless people from area hospitals to various YMCA’s and hotels.

It’s an effort to free up more hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in need of serious care.

The state of Illinois has set aside $8 million to help get the homeless off the streets and out of crowded shelters.

As of March 27, Chicago had moved 164 people under the age of 60 who did not have preexisting health conditions.

The Department of Family and Support Services said 665 of 900 new beds are now ready and hotel rooms are available for those who have tested positive or may have been exposed to the virus.

There has been one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a Chicago shelter.