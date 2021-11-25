Chicago Thanksgiving Parade returns after last year’s pandemic cancelation

CHICAGO — The Chicago Thanksgiving Parade made it’s way through downtown once again after being shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The parade kicked off at 8 a.m. Thursday at Ida B. Wells Drive.

There was no shortage of excitement after a year off. Loud and proud the 87th annual parade headed north up State Street to the delight of thousands lining the route.

For many it was a return to a holiday tradition. For others it was the beginning of a new one, especially for those new to the city.

The parade planning started months ago. Parade organizers said along with the hard work to make it happen, they had to work through a lot of emotions.

The parade featured hundreds of performers, marching bands, floats, beloved mascots and more.