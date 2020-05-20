Chicago Teachers Union sues Betsy DeVos, CPS over support of special ed students amid pandemic

CHICAGO — The Chicago Teachers Union will sue the school board and the Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos over their handling of special education amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The union claims the school system and the federal government have failed to provide adequate resources to ensure that special needs children get a quality education during the pandemic.

The lawsuit said special ed teachers are being pulled away from teaching, to draw up new individualized education programs.

Special education teachers will join CTU legal representatives and officers Wednesday afternoon to announce a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration and U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, as well as CPS’ Board of Education.

