Chicago Teachers Union pushes back against CPS going mask-optional

CHICAGO — The Chicago Teachers Union is pushing back against the district’s plan to go mask-optional next week. The union is vowing to fight the decision.

Chicago Public Schools announced Monday masks will be optional for students and staff.

“This means that while we will continue to encourage the use of masks, families and employees will now have a choice about whether or not to wear a mask at school, outside on school property, and on school buses,” the statement said.

CPS also posted the update on its Twitter account.

CPS officials said the sharp decline in Covid-19 cases in schools and the city plus the increase in Covid testing and vaccination rates, led to the decision.

“This is not about telling anyone they shouldn’t wear a mask. In fact, CPS will continue to encourage this practice in schools, especially in schools with lower vaccination rates and among those students and staff who feel most comfortable with a face covering. We will also support those members of our school communities who choose not to wear a mask, and will work with our schools to develop tools that teachers and parents can use to guide conversations with students about the importance of respecting everyone’s personal choice,” the statement said.

The district’s announcement drew immediate pushback Monday from the Chicago Teachers Union, whose members refused to teach in-person in January, prompting five days of canceled classes during negotiations over COVID-19 protocols.

In a statement, union officials called the change “a clear violation” of the agreement that ended the standoff and said the union plans to file an unfair labor practice charge with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board.

The charge argues that the district’s decision puts “the health and safety of the entire CPS community at risk of infection, hospitalization and death” and asks that the state board order the district to bargain any changes to safety procedures.

“Our city is fortunate that the numbers around the COVID-19 pandemic have shifted, with deaths, hospitalizations and positive cases low,” the union’s statement said. “But CPS buildings are congregate settings where vaccination rates also remain low, especially in schools with majority Black and Brown students on the South and West sides of the city.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot responded by saying the decision derived from current public health conditions and input from parents. She went on to say that a judicial determination forcing CPS’ hand on this matter would be harmful for everyone, including CTU’s interest.

The district says more than 91% of the cps staff is fully vaccinated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.