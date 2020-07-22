Chicago Teachers Union hold rally outside CPS board meeting to call for remote learning this fall

CHICAGO — Chicago Teachers Unions is holding a rally outside Chicago Public Schools headquarters Wednesday morning, calling for remote learning this fall.

CTU leaders say if the city is already scaling back it’s reopening plans, they shouldn’t move forward to in-person learning this fall.

The Chicago Teachers Union rallied together outside Quest High School as they prepared for a car caravan, and then made their way over to CPS headquarters ahead of CPS’ board meeting.

Union leaders say teachers don’t believe students and staff can return to school safely. CPS officials say they have a plan to reopen with a mix of remote and in-person learning.

But as Mayor Lori Lightfoot starts to rollback reopening plans, teachers say they shouldn’t be forced back into classrooms.

“We are asking for the CPS and the mayor of this city to have a heart and to make sure that our students can be educated remotely until it is safe to bring them back into the building,” said Stacey Davis Gates, Vice President of CTU.

Under the city’s current plan, students would work in pods of 15, and alternate days in the classroom. Parents and school employees would wear masks at all times.

Students would be required to wear them outside the classroom.

The CPS board meeting is still underway.

