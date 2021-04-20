Chicago State University site offering Pfizer shot; Lightfoot encourages South Side communities to take advantage

CHICAGO — A temporary halt in Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations is not slowing down Chicago’s push to distribute shots.

There were a lot of questions about the new mass vaccination site at Chicago State University, mainly because it was originally supposed to be giving the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

After last weeks concerns over blood clots, the department of health quickly switched the vaccine at the site to Pfizer.

To let people know that this site is still open, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the head of the Chicago Department of Public Health visited CSU Tuesday morning, specifically to call on communities on Chicago’s South Side to take advantage of the site.

Priority is being given to residents living in several zip codes on Chicago’s South Side.

Overall, just over 50% of adults in Chicago have gotten at least one vaccination shot.

With communities on the South Side that number is much lower, according to the mayor — between 12% and 19%.

Appointments at CSU are being given on a priority basis to those who live in South Side ZIP Codes. 500 appointments are available each day.

You can find out more information online at zocdoc.com/vaccine or call (312) 746-4835.