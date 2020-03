CHICAGO — The Chicago State University men’s basketball team will not play two upcoming road games due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Cougars informed the WAC that they will not travel to Washington state to play its Thursday road game against Seattle University. On Saturday, they will not travel to Utah to play Utah Valley University.

It’s unknown at this time if the game will be made up.

The Cougars are 4-25 on the year and 0-14 in conference play. They are currently on a 19-game losing streak.