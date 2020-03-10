Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade still happening despite other cities canceling

CHICAGO — Organizers for the annual Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade said the event is still set to go as schedule, despite other cities canceling their parades amid COVID-19 concerns.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced Monday the city’s parade was canceled due to fears of spreading the virus. The parade was scheduled to march through South Boston on Sunday. The city’s risk for the virus is low, but with the situation changing rapidly, the decision was made out of caution.

In Ireland, the government banned St. Patrick’s Day parades nationwide. The St. Patrick’s Day festival takes place annually from March 13-17.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, the head of the Irish government, said that the virus cannot be stopped. But he said it can be slowed and its impact reduced.

In Chicago, the Office of Emergency Management & Communications said they are “actively monitoring conditions and will recommend additional strategies as needed.”

“Currently, our focus is on providing guidance and support to create safe events including frequent public updates and guidance to the public on large gatherings,” the OEMC said in a statement. “We also encourage those with underlying health conditions to consider avoiding large crowds to minimize their risk of getting sick.”

The parade kicks off at noon on Balbo Street and Columbus Drive.

For more information on the parade, visit chicagostpatricksdayparade.org.