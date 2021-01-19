Chicago skyline to go dark to honor COVID-19 victims during national memorial service

CHICAGO — The Chicago skyline will go dark Tuesday night as part of a national COVID-19 memorial service.

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is asking Chicagoans to turn off lights, go outside and light a candle in honor of the 2 million people that have lost their lives to COVID-19 worldwide.

The event is taking place across the United States. Navy Pier and the group that organizes the skyline’s holiday-themed lights have already signed on to go dark.

After 10 minutes, everyone is supposed to turn their power and electronics back on. This symbolizes the movement from darkness to light.

Earlier in the evening, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris presided over a lighting ceremony for victims in Washington D.C. at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.