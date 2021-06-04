Chicago sending canvassing teams door-to-door on South, West sides to encourage residents to get vaccinated

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago is stepping up its efforts to try to get people vaccinated. It’s partnering up with community organizations to send out canvassing teams that will go door-to-door to encourage residents to get their COVID-19 shots.

The Chicago Department of Public Health is working with community-based organizations to form these canvassing teams, who are assigned to visit every home in 13 communities, which have been hit hard by the pandemic – and have the city’s lowest vaccination rates

Those communities include:

Auburn Gresham Austin Chatham East Garfield Park Englewood Hegewisch Montclare Riverdale Roseland South Deering South Shore West Englewood West Garfield Park

“Anyone who really has a barrier to getting vaccinated, this team will help connect those folks to vaccine – even at their house,” said Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

Arwady said the timing is crucial as Chicago and Illinois enter Phase 5 of full reopening next week. She also said 63% of adults in Chicago have gotten at least their first dose.

The reopening comes as the CDC urges parents to get their teens vaccinated.

While most people who are hospitalized with Covid are adults, a new CDC study finds Covid hospitalization rates for teens from October 2020 through last month were two-and-a-half to three times higher than flu hospitalization rates in teens during the three most recent flu seasons.

Arwady said in addition to these neighborhood-based efforts, they’re trying to reach younger Chicagoans.