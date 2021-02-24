Chicago school board to vote on COVID-19 vaccine mandate Wednesday

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools may mandate teachers and staff receive the COVID-19 vaccination as a conditions of employment.

The proposed policy being voted on Wednesday may lead to another fight between the district and the Chicago Teachers Union.

A CPS spokesperson says the district doesn’t plan on enforcing that policy immediately if it is approved by the board on Wednesday. The Chicago Teachers Union says it’s surprised the city would try and mandate anything without talking to the union.

This proposed policy change coming just weeks after CPS and CTU reached a deal to avoid a strike over in-person learning. Thousands of grade school CPS students and teachers will be back together in classrooms for the first time in nearly a year starting Monday.

The district says it’s mandate and disclosure policy is consistent with all relevant laws, the district’s new policy does crave out exceptions for medical and religious reasons.

The union fought hard in the latest round of negotiations to get teachers vaccinated and the city did prioritize vaccinating educators to get kids back in school.

The union says it wants to review the policy and plans to negotiate any changes that affects members.

If approved, CPS would be one of the first districts in the nation to mandate staff be vaccinated.