Chicago Riverwalk reopens Friday

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Riverwalk is reopening for the use of residents and visitors starting Friday, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The city will begin a phased-in approach to vendor reopening, allowing for full service by the end of May.

The three businesses reopening Friday are: City Winery, Island Party Hut and Beat Kitchen on the River. Ten other businesses will reopen every week or so.

All vendors will be required to follow the city public health guidelines of social distancing and wearing face masks.

The Riverwalk is open from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. every day. For more information, go to: www.chicagoriverwalk.us