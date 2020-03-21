Chicago restaurants hit hard by COVID-19 mandates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Usually at the end of the week, many residents would be heading out to dinner or to a favorite local hangout.

But with mandated restaurant and bar closings, and now a stay-at-home order, local chefs and business owners are feeling the heat.

Many, like Honey Butter Chicken on Chicago’s North Side, are hoping they won’t have to close their doors for good.

With the dining room closed and catering orders canceled, chef and owner Christine Cikowski said revenue is down 30 to 40 percent. That’s a lot less chicken coming out the window.

“Due to the governor’s order that restaurants and bars close and only be open curb-side for pickup and delivery, we actually don’t have anyone in our dining room right now,” she said. “And we actually support that.”

But the long term has her concerned.

“In the long run, it is deeply concerning to know that our revenue is decreasing day by day, that we may have to lay off employees. We’ve already had to cut hours. We’re talking about salary cuts. We are, at this point today, committed to trying to stay open for curbside delivery and pick up because we feel like we need to feed the public right now. There are people who don’t have the luxury of going to a grocery store and cooking for themselves.”

Cikowski is among the Chicago chefs and restaurant owners coming together to help their employees and save the businesses that feed them.

“The chefs and the independent business owners in Chicago are banding together to demand relief for our businesses and our workers,” Cikowski said. “There have been some initiatives launched recently about loans. Loans are great. But loans also put us in debt. We actually need cash, we need bailouts, and it’s really super important that we make sure the workers affected by COVID-19 are taking care of through employment, unemployment, having insurance, having cash, universal basic income, all of those things are super important to us right now. .. We’re in it for our customers, we’re in it for our employees to keep as many jobs as we can.”

Chicago restaurant owners have joined other award-winning and celebrity chefs around the country to start a change.org petition calling on legislators to take swift action to save their beloved industry.

The petition, signed by over 60,000+ in less than 24 hours, calls for providing emergency employment benefits to all hourly and salaried workers who have been laid off or suffered or lost their pay for the length of this crisis:

Waiving payroll tax

Endorsing rent and loan abatement for workers

Working with state liquor authorities to enable restaurants offering take out and delivery to also sell/deliver beer, wine and cocktails by the bottle

Waving zoning or permit restrictions to allow restaurants to temporarily use their spaces as boutique food and beverage markets, offering an alternative to overcrowded supermarkets and by extension continuing to pay their staff and support their farms and purveyors