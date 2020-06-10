Chicago Resiliency Fund to provide up to $5M for residents excluded from federal coronavirus aid

CHICAGO — Hundreds of thousands of Chicago residents excluded from federal stimulus aid amid the coronavirus pandemic will now be eligible for a new financial assistance program.

Up to $5 million will be available for those residents through the Chicago Resiliency Fund, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday in conjunction with The Resurrection Project and Open Society Foundations.

Those eligible include, but are not limited to, undocumented individuals, mixed-status families, dependent adults and returning residents.

“People in our city are hurting. Our neighbors are hurting. We have an absolute solemn obligation to answer their calls and demands for resources and that is exactly what we will continue to do,” Lightfoot said.

For more information on the Chicago Resiliency Fund, including updates on launch date, ways

to apply for assistance and ways to donate to the fund, go to resurrectionproject.org/chicagofund.