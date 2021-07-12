Chicago resident among 3 new winners of COVID-19 vaccine lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Three vaccinated winners of a $100,000 cash prize were announced Monday, with awardees residing in Chicago, Springfield and Quincy.

Winners were notified by phone or email beginning Monday afternoon. IDPH will call from (312) 814-3524 and/or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov.

Related Content Winner of first $1 million prize in Illinois vaccine lottery is from Chicago

Last Thursday, the first million-dollar winner was chosen in Chicago, and three $150,000 scholarships were awarded as part of Illinois’ “All In for the Win” vaccine lottery.

Residents who were administered the vaccine were automatically entered into the sweepstakes.

Winners can choose to remain anonymous.

Click here for more information on the prizes and schedule of the ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery.

NEXT: CPD Supt. Brown joins Pres. Biden, major city leaders to discuss violent crime reduction