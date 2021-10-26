Chicago removes 4 states from COVID-19 travel advisory

CHICAGO — The Chicago Department of Public Health’s weekly COVID-19 travel advisory now stands at 41 states and two territories.

The states of Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland and Mississippi were removed from the list Tuesday.

These four states had daily Covid case rates below 15 per 100,000 residents for the past two weeks. States are removed from the travel advisory when they maintain a daily case rate below 15 per 100,000 residents in two consecutive weeks.

An additional eight states and territories – Alabama, New Jersey, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and the Virgin Islands – could come off the travel advisory next week.

As of Tuesday, every state or territory except for California, Connecticut, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi and Puerto Rico are on the advisory.

CDPH reminds unvaccinated travelers that under the advisory, they should be tested for COVID-19 before and after travel and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago.

The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 17.8 – down from 20.4 last week, and 25.7 two weeks ago. Illinois’ daily case rate currently is 12.9, down slightly from 13.2 last week. Chicago’s daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 10.5, down from 10.7 last week.