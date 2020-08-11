Chicago removes 3 states from emergency travel order

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago has removed three states from its emergency travel order.

According to the city’s website, Iowa, Kansas and Utah are no longer listed on the order that requires travelers entering or returning to Chicago to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The states that remain on the travel order are: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. Puerto Rico is also on the list.

Chicago’s travel order began on July 6.

Anyone found to violate the order could be fined $100 to $500 a day, up to $7,000 total. However, city officials conceded they won’t be able to keep track of who is and isn’t following the rules.

Health officials said they will update the list every Tuesday while the order remains in effect.