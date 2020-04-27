Chicago releases app to track COVID-19 symptoms

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago unveiled a new tool in the battle against COVID-19 Monday, saying an app called “Chi COVID Coach” will help people track their symptoms and even pre-register for a vaccine.

“Like any fight one of the best defenses we have during this time is information,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday. “It’s this approach that’s enabled us to begin flattening the curve of COVID-19 here in Chicago.”

Google and MTX built the app, and Chicagoans who sign up can get daily check-ins on their well-being, advice and the ability to pre-register for a coronavirus vaccine when one becomes available.

“You check in with us with the app when you’re having symptoms. You tell us what symptoms you’re having. We also ask you about your underlying conditions, who else lives in your household and we’ll check back in with you daily via text message during your illness,” Chicago Department of Public Health Director Dr. Allison Arwady said.

The city says steps have been taken to protect user’s privacy. Google will not access Chicagoans’ private information, and CDPH will keep the data.

“It’s no replacement for the fundamentals of maintaining social distancing and continuing to abide by Governor Pritzker’s stay-at-home order and all the other advice we’ve given you, washing your hands, using hand sanitizing,” Lightfoot said.