Chicago reaches vaccine milestones as more than 70 percent of adults have received at least one dose

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

CHICAGO — Chicago health officials announced the city reached two vaccine milestones this past week, as over 70 percent of Chicago adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Additionally, more than 50 percent of adolescents ages 12 to 17 have received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“While our work continues to get as many of our residents vaccinated so we can protect them from this virus and its variants, we must take this moment to celebrate this achievement,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

The city continues to offer the Pfizer vaccine at city-operated vaccination sites to those with or without an appointment. More information can be found at the city’s vaccine platform here.