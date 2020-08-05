Chicago Public Schools to start year with all remote learning; official announcement expected Wednesday

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools will start the school year with all-remote learning in response to coronavirus concerns, according to a source.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS will hold a press conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday to make an official announcement.

The announcement will be made ahead of the Friday deadline when parents were to decide on whether they wanted to start the year learning from home or a hybrid plan of remote and classroom learning.

Last month, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Janice Jackson unveiled a hybrid learning proposal with most students attending school in person two days a week.

Members of the Chicago Teachers Union have rallied against the plan. The union was planning to hold an emergency house of delegates meeting early next week to talk about a strike vote.