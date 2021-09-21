Chicago Public Schools report 481 COVID-19 cases in first 3 weeks

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools released new COVID-19 numbers from the first three weeks of school.



Out of the 341,000 student school district, there have been 481 cases of COVID-19 reported since the start of the school year three weeks ago, exposing over 9,600 people in the district.

Those numbers include 351 students and 156 adults, That also includes cases found in administration buildings.

So far, CPS has given out 4,028 Covid tests with only four tests coming back positive and 262 came back invalid.

At Palmer Elementary, 12 cases of COVID-19 have been reported with more than 300 people in close contact with those hit by the virus.

The Zizumbo Elementary School on the Southwest Side transitioned to remote learning last week after three cases were reported at the charter elementary school.

This comes as testing is only mandatory for unvaccinated staff and unvaccinated or half-vaccinated student athletes during their sports season.

Later on Tuesday, the Chicago Teachers Union will hold a public forum after they’ve shared concerns that the district is not reporting accurate numbers. They’re also calling for more testing to be done.