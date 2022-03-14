Chicago Public Schools go mask-optional starting Monday

CHICAGO — Chicago Public School students are no longer required to wear masks starting Monday.

CPS officials said the sharp decline in COVID-19 cases in schools and the city plus the increase in testing and vaccination rates, led to the decision.

CPS said it will still encourage kids both students and staff to wear masks, but no longer require it.

“This means that while we will continue to encourage the use of masks, families and employees will now have a choice about whether or not to wear a mask at school, outside on school property, and on school buses,” the statement said.

The Chicago Teachers Union is pushing back, vowing to fight the decision.

In a statement, union officials called the change “a clear violation” of the agreement that ended the standoff and said the union plans to file an unfair labor practice charge with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board.