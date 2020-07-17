Chicago Public Schools expected to release preliminary plan for fall

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools is expected to release a preliminary plan at what the upcoming school year would look like amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan could be disclosed as early as Friday. It comes as Gov. JB Pritzker warns parents to prepare for a school year unlike any other.

Changes could include requiring masks, social distancing and remote learning options.

The Chicago Teachers Union is pushing for classes to taught only by remote learning when school resumes in the fall, arguing there isn’t enough time to return to in-person instruction effectively and safely amid the pandemic.

Pritzker has also expressed concerns, saying he’s worried for his own kids’ safety and all students throughout the state.

“I’m deeply concerned to make sure they’re safe. In terms of my confidence level I wake up every day since COVID-19 hit and I look at the numbers of what’s happening the infection rates. the number of deaths in our state every single day. A number of test that we are doing. And my confidence level changes every day as a result of that,” he said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city will make a final decision on in-person instructions in August after getting feedback from parents, students and teachers.