Chicago Public Schools announces all employees eligible to sign-up for vaccination at CPS sites

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools announced Wednesday that all employees — more than 52,000 people — have been offered the opportunity to sign-up for COVID-19 vaccinations at CPS sites.

Vendors who regularly work in CPS schools also have the same opportunity.

“In order for vaccines to truly be the light at the end of the long and dark tunnel we’ve been in for the past year, we must make every effort to get them to those who need it most—especially our essential workers,” said Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. “With vaccination appointments now available to all CPS employees, we will be able to not only enhance our ongoing, in-person learning mitigation strategies, but make even more progress in our citywide goal of fully reopening and recovering from the pandemic.”

The vaccination sites are being held at four CPS schools:

Chicago Vocational High School. 2100 E 87th St, 60617

Clark High School. 5101 W Harrison St, 60644

Clemente High School. 1147 N Western Ave, 60622

Roosevelt High School. 3436 W Wilson Ave, 60625

CPS surveyed how many employees still need a chance to get the shot, how many received the vaccine at other locations and how many planned not to get it. As of Monday, about 41% responded.

CPS vaccination sites and survey data show at least 30% or CPS employees have had at least one dose.

The Chicago Teachers Union pushed back on district administrators earlier this week, and their recently announced plans to reopen CPS high schools on April 19. The union telling its members there is no agreement yet on fully returning to in-person learning.

Wednesday’s announcement comes one year after all schools in the state of Illinois suspended in-person learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.