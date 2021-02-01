Chicago Public School students will not return to classrooms Monday as CTU talks stall

CHICAGO — Chicago Public School students will spend at least one more day remote learning as CPS and CTU continue to negotiate.

CPS has planned to have kindergarten through eighth grade students return to the classrooms Monday, but no deal with the Chicago Teachers Union has forced another day of e-learning.

CTU representatives say they have not seen any progress on a deal since Saturday. The union says there are tentative agreements with the district on health and safety protocols, ventilation, contact tracing and health committees. But they’re requiring more.

CTU wants a vaccination plan for staff, a health metric that shuts down schools during outbreaks and remote accommodations for teachers who live with people with medical conditions.

Teachers are still expected to come into the classroom Monday if they do not have special accommodations, which CTU reps say could lead to a strike.



“Teachers and staff that refuse to report tomorrow will have their access to google suites cut off at the end of the business day,” said CPS CEO Janice Jackson.

CTU President Jesse Sharkey said, “If they do lock us out, the next step will be for us to call our house of delegates and to make a decision about what comes next.”

Parents plan to hold a protest Monday, planning to have their children sit out of e-learning.





