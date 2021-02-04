Chicago Public School students remain on remote learning as negotiations continue with CTU

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools remain on full remote learning Thursday as the district and Chicago Teacher Union continue to negotiate terms for reopening school buildings under the threat of COVID-19.

Students were supposed to return for hybrid in-person classes on Monday, but CTU continues to raise concerns about the safety of CPS’ reopening plans.

A 48-hour cooling off period has been extended through Thursday. Earlier this week, CPS said progress is being made but it’s not enough to get teachers back into the classroom.

CTU is asking for a health metric that shuts down schools during outbreaks, remote accomadations for teachers who live with people with medical conditions and a vaccination plan for teachers who desire to receive the vaccine.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot released a statement earlier this week, saying both sides agreed on health and safety protocols, ventilation, contact tracing and health and safety committees.

On Wednesday night, WGN learned that CPS was offering to allocated 1500 doses of the vaccine per week for employees, but wants them to return to the classroom after the first dose.

The director of the CDC has said research does not back CTU’s claims that the vaccine is needed.

“Increasing data suggests that schools can safely reopen and that safe reopen does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated in order to reopen safely,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.