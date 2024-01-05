CHICAGO — As CPS students and staff return back to school Monday, the Chicago Public Library is offering free COVID-19 tests.

The announcement was made Friday, saying the free rapid take-home tests are available for pick-up at any Chicago Public Library.

The library encourages taking a test before returning back to classrooms.

This comes as some Chicago area hospitals are requiring masks again as respiratory infections are on the rise.

According to Cook County Health Department (CCHD) officials, data for the week ending on Dec. 23 showed emergency department visits with flu diagnoses had surpassed the number for COVID-19, but overall COVID-19 admissions to Cook County hospitals remained higher than general flu admissions.