Chicago principals demand more PPE

CHICAGO — Principals at Chicago Public Schools are demanding more protective equipment and support from district.

Many of them, who are overseeing distribution of devices and meals in schools, said the district has not provided them with adequate PPE. 97 percent of principals said they did not get masks; 91 percent had no gloves, and nearly 80 percent said they still needed hand sanitizer.

They also had not received barriers or space markers to ensure social distancing.

CPS officials defended measures they’ve taken and expressed support for the principals.