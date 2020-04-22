Chicago Pride Parade postponed for first time in history due to COVID-19

CHICAGO – The 2020 Chicago Pride Parade has been postponed without a set makeup date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally planned for the weekend of June 28, festival organizers are hopeful “that conditions will allow the parade to take place later this summer or early fall.”

This marks the first time the festival, which began in 1970, will be postponed. Organizer Tim Frye said it’s been cut short due to weather in the past, but never fully postponed.

“We hope that there will be a possibility to re-schedule. However, if that is not possible, we know that the Pride Parade will be back in 2021 and for years to come,” Frye said.

The Chicago Pride Festival, scheduled a week earlier, also postponed.

The events join other summer festivals, such as Blues Fest, postponed or canceled by the city.