Chicago police union president ‘not happy’ with COVID-19 protection for officers

CHICAGO — As cases of COVID-19 rise, so does the need for proper safety — and there's not enough for hospitals and first responders.

Some of those workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and some feel they have contracted it while on-the job.

At least four Chicago police officers have contracted the virus, and Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham believes those officers acquired COVID-19 while on-duty.

"My thoughts are that this probably could have been prevented," he said. "We are not happy with the protections our members are getting. The police department needs to do a better job.”

There are also two fire department paramedics, and a Cook County Jail correction's officer that tested positive as well.

Gov. JB Pritzker has been making a lot of noise about getting more protective gear from the federal government-- for healthcare workers and emergency responders here in Illinois.

So far, the federal government has only provided about 10% of the masks they promised to give to the state.

Pritzker said this is totally unacceptable, and he's been applying the pressure publicly — both on Twitter and TV — calling out President Trump for not doing more to get these supplies in.

Meanwhile, the governor is appealing to businesses — like nail salons and tattoo parlors — to donate any masks they may have, to emergency responders.

You can do so, by emailing PPE.donations@illinois.gov.