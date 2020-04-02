Chicago police officer diagnosed with COVID-19 dies: report

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Chicago Tribune.
The officer is the first cop in the department to lose their life to the virus. The identity of the officer has not yet been released.
CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed Thursday that coronavirus has hit the Chicago Police Department very hard, but did not specify.
The police department along with Mayor Lori Lightfoot will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to provide additional detail.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.