Chicago police detective tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO — A member of the Chicago Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Chicago Police Department now has a confirmed case of COVID-19. There is nothing more important than the health and welfare of our police officers so that they can effectively serve and safeguard the people of Chicago. pic.twitter.com/f3cFGuLfLP — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 19, 2020

A Chicago police spokesman made the announcement on Twitter Thursday, saying in part: “There is nothing more important than the health and welfare of our police officers so they can effectively serve and safeguard the people of Chicago.”

Sources tell WGN the officer worked as a detective on the department’s incident response team out of the facility at Homan Square.

