Blank COVID-19 vaccine cards are seen in a photo released by the La Verne Police Department on June 8, 2021.

CHICAGO — A former pharmacist in Chicago was convicted Friday in federal court for stealing and then selling COVID-19 cards online.

During a three-week timeframe in March and April 2021, Tangtang Zhao, 36, of Chicago, posted online listings for over 650 COVID-19 vaccination cards that he advertised as “authentic” and “straight from the CDC.”

In total, he sold 630 cards to approximately 200 unique buyers, who paid Zhao more than $5,600.

The jury convicted Zhao of 12 counts of theft of government property. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 28 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.