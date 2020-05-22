Chicago Park District holding flower sale to prevent waste due to coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO – The Chicago Park District has partnered with the Garfield Park Conservatory Alliance to make sure flowers do not go to waste during the coronvirus pandemic.

Every year, staff grow flowers over the winter to plant in gardens throughout the city. Due to the pandemic, the Chicago Park District were unable to hire workers to plant the flowers this summer.

The district partnered with the Garfield Park Conservatory Alliance to sell the plants.

Plants can be purchased through an online marketplace beginning Wednesday, May 20 at 10 AM for contactless curbside pickup at the Garfield Park Conservatory on May 28, 29, 30 or 31.

Once orders are placed, customers will receive a confirmation email with a link to choose their pick-up time.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.