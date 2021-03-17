Chicago officials to detail plan for Phase 1C vaccinations on Wednesday

CHICAGO — Health officials in Chicago are expected to annouce Wednesday a dramatic increase in vaccine elegibility.

Staring on March 29, the city will expand eligibility to Phase 1C — which includes all essential workers who cannot work from home and anyone over 16-years-old with underlying medical conditions.

Chicago’s health commissioner says the city may also move up the eligibility date for the general public from the end of May to the end of April.

Dr. Allison Arwady, along with other health officials, will provide an update on the next steps and phases at noon Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.