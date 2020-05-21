Chicago not ready yet for return of outdoor dining, Lightfoot says

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot doesn’t think the City of Chicago will be ready for outdoor restaurant dining amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite the governor’s comments on the topic.

During his daily news briefing Wednesday, Gov. JB Pritzker said Illinois bars and restaurants could offer outdoor seating while following social distancing guidelines.

While “heartened” by Pritzker’s comments, Lightfoot said Thursday: “I don’t think we will be ready by May 29th.”

Lightfoot said she wanted a more robust plan in place so that restaurants could reopen safely.

“My hope is that soon in June that we will be ready,” she said.

The mayor also said she is looking at plans to reopen the lakefront, but isn’t there yet.

