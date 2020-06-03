Chicago moves into Phase 3 of coronavirus reopening plan

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago is moving into the next phase of its coronavirus reopening plan Wednesday despite ongoing unrest over the death of George Floyd.

The city will transition to “Phase 3” of its reopening plan Wednesday, under which many businesses can open their doors with capacity restrictions and other preventative measures in place.

Under Phase 3, office-based and manufacturing jobs, one-on-one and small outdoor trainings at gyms, and childcare services can resume; “non-essential” retail, hotels and personal care services like salons and barbershops can reopen; and bars and restaurants can serve customers outdoors.

City services including parks, facilities and libraries will begin reopening on June 8 as well, offering additional services in light of recent unrest, according to a statement.

The lakefront remains closed and gyms can’t fully reopen, although Lightfoot previously said they may allow them to reopen at some point during Phase 3.

The City will also be working with local businesses to provide board-up services and other assistance as protests and unrest continues in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

City officials decided to move on to the next “phase” based on a declining number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, available hospital capacity and the amount of testing in the city.

Here’s more about Phase 3 of Chicago’s reopening plan.

