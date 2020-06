CHICAGO — The Chicago Marathon is still set for October — at least for now.

The event is set for Oct. 11.

Marathon officials said organizers will announce a decision on the status of the event as soon as possible.

The New York Marathon canceled its race for November 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chicago Marathon usually attracts 45,000 runners and wheelchair athletes in the city.

Nearly two million spectators also line the course.