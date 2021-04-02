Chicago launches CTA vaccination bus

CHICAGO — In a push for vaccine equity, a CTA vaccination bus will target areas where COVID-19 vaccination rates are low among seniors.

The “Protect Chicago” vaccination bus made its first stop at Atlas Senior Center, 1767 E. 79th St., and successfully vaccinated nearly 100 people.

The pilot program, created by the Chicago Department of Health in partnership with the CTA, is prioritizing seniors who live in zip codes with low vaccination rates.

Family members, neighbors, or friends of a senior from any of the eligible zip codes who aided in a senior’s vaccine registration are also eligible. The vaccine is offered at no cost.

The city is currently planning future events and locations for the vaccination bus.

More information about Chicago’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout at chicago.gov/COVIDvax.