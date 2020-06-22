Chicago Lakefront Trail, harbors, 606 reopen Monday

CHICAGO — Chicago is taking a major step since the beginning of the pandemic, the Lakefront Trail will reopen Monday.

This comes as Illinois announced 658 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 23 additional deaths.

The trail will be open Monday for hikers, bikers and skaters. But there will be limited access points and it will only be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The beaches and bathrooms will remain closed and water fountains will stay off.

The 606 Bloomingdale trail will reopen as well. Harbors will also reopen for boating season.

Face masks are required.

At 1 p.m. Monday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady to announce details regarding Phase Four of the city’s reopening plan.

