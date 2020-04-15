Chicago is ‘flattening the curve’ of COVID-19, data shows

CHICAGO — New data suggests the City of Chicago is “flattening the curve” of COVID-19, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and health officials announced Wednesday.

Just one month ago, cases in Chicago were doubling every 2-3 days; now they are doubling only every 12 days, officials said. To view the data from the city yourself, go to Chicago.gov/coronavirus. WGN has also embedded the city’s maps below:

Mayor Lightfoot announces:



* Chicago hospitals are 75% full

* 1/2 of ventilators are currently available

* Rate of increase is holding steady — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) April 15, 2020

While the numbers are encouraging, Lightfoot admitted Chicagoans “still have a long way to go.”

A steady decline in new cases still needs to occur before major social distancing interventions are no longer required, officials said.

