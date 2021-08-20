Chicago indoor mask mandate back in effect

CHICAGO — Chicago’s indoor mask mandate is back in effect Friday as cases of COVID-19 continued to rise due to the delta variant.

The mandate, which takes effect Friday for everyone over age 2, is similar to rules in place for much of last year. It will apply to gyms, stores, common areas of apartment buildings and in restaurants, though people will be allowed to remove face coverings while eating and drinking.

Masks are already required in schools under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s statewide order. It is unclear how long the mandate will last. The mandate applies regardless of vaccination status.

The reinstatement comes after the city aligned with the CDC last month by recommending masks for those in “areas with substantial and high transmission.”

Since the end of June, cases have exponentially grown in the state with the rise of the delta variant in the U.S.

Businesses seeking more information and guidance should visit Chicago.gov/reopening.